The Glen Innes Magpies are back.
After failing to pull together both a men's and league tag team for the Group 19, the Magpies have hit the ground running for the 2023 after a successful Annual General Meeting.
Sam Schiffmann returns as president and joining him on the executive is Danny Armstrong as vice-president, Gavin Petersen as treasurer and Amelia Tunamena as secretary.
Schiffmann said past Magpies came back to help the club get back on track.
"You go down the street to grab a loaf of bread and a carton of milk and you get bailed up in Woolworths with people wanting to know what is happening with footy next year," he said.
"Two weeks before the AGM we had a pre-AGM meeting, more of a 'hey we want to get back on the paddock, who would be interested and what not.'
"We actually have a fair few blokes who were involved in the club 25 years ago who held positions for many years, they came back and want to be on the committee to help out.
"Not just because of sponsors, players and the committee members, the whole general Glen community miss it.
"It was definitely promising in that respect."
Although the senior club didn't get on the park this year, the juniors - Glen Innes Minor League - did.
They had a successful year which also sparked a bit more interest in the sport in the town.
Schiffmann said there's a number of graduating under 16 players who are looking to step up to seniors, hopefully in a re-introduced under 18 competition.
"You've got your development rugby league and your grassroots so successful, so you need to look for an avenue for them to continue playing rugby league," he said.
"We have kids who played under 16s this year asking when under 18s training starts so that is always positive for next year.
"Hopefully we will have enough players and there will be towns elsewhere who want an under 18s competition."
They've also had strong interest from former players hoping to pull the boots back on.
Schiffmann said there's still plenty of time and opportunity to get involved, either on or off-the-field.
"If anyone is looking to help out touch base with one of the committee members," he said.
"We are more than happy to have people involved.
"If anyone is looking to play football then let us know."
