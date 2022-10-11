Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek last week promised action to "prevent any new extinctions of plants and animals".
She is dead right on that score.
In NSW, Victoria and Tasmania native forests ... koala habitat and the safe refuge for many endangered Australian native animals are being destroyed at record rates.
Despite many promises and grand plans to protect critical koala habitat, successive state and federal governments have continued to cave in to pressure from a forestry industry in decline, which has pitiful financial returns and low employment ... all at high cost to our native animals and our ecosystems.
Recent extreme climate events, including the massive bush fires of 2019-20 and the flooding events from earlier this year, have put our native ecosystems under extreme stress including threatening the survival of many native species.
Government systems for support and recovery have been under stress coping with the human suffering and dislocation. Systems for dealing with native wildlife are under similar stress.
These events paint a picture of our future ... and the future of our native wildlife and wider ecosystems unless action is taken to change direction.
We must do better as a society if we are to have any hope of saving species from extinction.
Forestry Corporation NSW, increasingly being called "ForestCorpse", the state instrumentality charged with managing our state forests and the operation of the logging industry has failed abysmally in its duty and should be immediately disbanded.
It has repeatedly been found guilty of illegal logging operations, copping fines in the order of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Time after time after time the EPA, the state government agency charged with protecting our shared environment, has taken Forestry Corporation to court for illegal logging activities and won.
This leads to the inevitable conclusion that, in the view of the NSW Government, trees, habitat and wildlife do not matter. They are "picking sides" and seem more than willing to cop fine after fine after fine to keep this industry going, despite the views of their own Environment PROTECTION Agency.
They are also willing, and seemingly eager, to prosecute, persecute and harass community members who stand up against them.
Increasingly, communities in areas impacted by logging right up and down the coast are standing up and standing together to oppose this destruction.
Whether it is in the Coffs Harbour area or the Kalang state forest in its hinterland or in the Cherry Tree State Forest further north, locals are standing in front of forestry equipment to protect our native flora and fauna.
Leaving aside the environmental, social and ethical or moral arguments and focussing on the economics for a second ... 13 years ago I was doing research on the impact of koala and environmental tourism on the Australian economy.
Back in 2009 it was worth $2.7 billion every year ... year on year. Who knows what it might be worth now? I would guess more than the logging industry.
If you want to be on the right side of history Tanya, you need to be on the right side of the chainsaw!
