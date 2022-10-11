Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Glen Innes history looks back at October 1922 in the Glen Innes Examiner

By Eve Chappell
Updated October 11 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In 1922 a tender had been accepted for the erection of the Memorial Gates at Anzac Park. Picture supplied

In October 1922, a hundred years ago, the advertisements in the Glen Innes Examiner were many and varied.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.