In October 1922, a hundred years ago, the advertisements in the Glen Innes Examiner were many and varied.
It was a time when Spriggs Asbestolite was being extolled as the renowned asbestos cement sheet made for outer walls, gables, and roofs; when eggs were 1/10 1/2 a dozen, butter 2/- a pound and polishing with Shi-Noleum was advertised for linoleum, wood, tan boots, and leather.
Alfa Laval hand-operated cream separators were seen as labour-saving devices, Eric Stevenson a 'surgeon dentist late AIF' had commenced practice at Thomas and Howards Pharmacy, [site of Graydons] and would be visiting Deepwater, fortnightly.
A highly desirable Dodge Roadster motor car cost £415 - "The latest production just landed embodied higher radiator, streamline dash, improved style instrument board and windshield were all said to greatly enhancing the appearance of the car."
When Pat Macansh and Dr EM Wood of Deepwater bought Dodges in 1927 through A McSpedden they were delivered by train to Deepwater Railway Station.
Horses however, had not disappeared in 1922, as M H Purdue of New England [Market] Gardens was still advertising for 'a Light Draughthorse broken in for the plough, about 4 or 5 years old'.
Kwong Sings had in stock for the ladies Jersey Silk, Fuji, Crepe de Chine, and White and Floral Voile Frocks and it was also possible to buy a dress length to be made up by their dressmaker.
These were some of the stories that time:
The Postmaster General had announced, that where 'circumstances permitted' the country telephone exchanges could remain open a further two hours until 8pm.
75 cans of trout fry had been liberated into many of the district streams; with details of the owners of the properties including J A Wilson, Red Range, Sheep Station Creek, and Henry River three cans; A Hutchison, Pandora, Stonehenge Creek six cans.
Donations to the hospital included 33 dozen eggs from the pupils of the Glencoe School, and 20 1/2 dozen from Misses Grovers Grammar School.
A tender had been accepted from local Mr R J Lightfoot for £1232 for the erection of the masonry and cutting and finishing in gold of 1000 names for the Memorial Gates at Anzac Park.
The Girls Patriotic League had managed the amazing feat of being able to raise the entire amount of money needed for the entire project.
