Glen Innes Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Racing: Scone trainer Brett Cavanough reports concerns about The Kosciuszko runner, 2020 champion It's Me

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 11 2022 - 10:13pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's nervous times for the Glen Innes syndicate that picked up It's Me for Saturday's The Koscuiszko.

Kosciuszko runner It's Me was due to be replated with therapeutic plates on Wednesday before being inspected by Racing NSW veterinarians on Thursday to ascertain her suitability to start in Saturday's $2 million feature at Randwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.