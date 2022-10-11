Kosciuszko runner It's Me was due to be replated with therapeutic plates on Wednesday before being inspected by Racing NSW veterinarians on Thursday to ascertain her suitability to start in Saturday's $2 million feature at Randwick.
It comes after trainer Brett Cavanough reported issues to stewards.
The six-year-old mare, who was picked up by a syndicate from Glen Innes, has been cleared of serious injury but was being treated for either a foot abscess or stone bruise.
In an update on Tuesday, Racing NSW reported that Cavanough had advised stewards that the 2020 winner has continued to receive treatment and both front shoes were removed.
He also advised that the mare swum on Tuesday but is still displaying lameness in the same foot and is continuing to receive veterinary attention.
Racing NSW released a statement on Monday night with Cavanough adding that the 2020 winner "hasn't missed any work at this stage" and he'll keep stewards updated about the "progress of the lameness" on the off fore foot.
It's Me was paying $5 on TAB fixed odds, just shy of favourite Front Page ($4.50). But her odds have lengthened since the setback this week.
The syndicate bought all of their tickets - about $2000 worth, the syndicate's manager Pat Lonergan estimated - over a number of weeks at the Glen Innes & District Services Club at the end of their regular Saturday afternoon get-togethers.
He rang Brett Cavanough who put him in contact with the owners of the previous winner who were happy for the group to take her on.
"The first ticket I checked was the winning one," Lonergan said after winning the slot.
"There are 10 of us in the group.
"We're just a crew that play golf on a Saturday morning and get down to the club in the afternoon for a few beers and a punt.
"We all throw in 20 bucks each for a few bets and whatever we have left at the end of the day we use to buy Kosciuszko tickets.
"We had about 400 tickets. We've bought a heap of tickets for The Kosciuszko every year, but this is the first time we've won.
"I quickly rang a couple of the blokes who were heavily into the racing and were all over The Kosciuszko and like me they were very keen on It's Me, so I said 'righto, let's try to get her'."
Cavanough also has Fender in The Kosciuszko alongside fellow Scone trainers Cameron Crockett (Commando Hunt) and Rod Northam (Spiranac), while Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan has Anethole, Talbragar and Le Melody.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
