A RESUCE helicopter had to be deployed to help two bushwalkers who were trapped by floodwaters in the New England.
The alarm was raised by the bushwalkers who became stranded after walking to see the Dangars Falls, near Armidale, on Sunday afternoon.
The pair ventured out on the bushwalk on Sunday morning but floodwaters rose quickly and trapped them on far side of the national park, preventing them from returning later that afternoon.
The State Emergency Service (SES) deployed six rescue operators as well as two in-water flood rescue technicians - including one from Glen Innes - to the scene near the lookout about 2.15pm.
"Upon arrival, our crews were met by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service rangers who had made visual contact with the couple," an SES spokesperson said.
"Unfortunately no cell service was available, so our crews had to cross the flooded walkway to reach the couple, to ensure they were safe."
Emergency services deemed the rescue effort by an inflatable boat too dangerous because of the current in the water and the conditions.
"A plan was then actioned to have a NSW Rural Fire Service helicopter pick up the group and evacuate them to a clearing that was near the carpark on the main side of the park, as extrication by inflatable boat was not a safe and a high risk option," the spokesperson said.
The pair were airlifted out and then checked over by ambulance paramedics, who were also deployed to the scene.
The couple were cleared of any injuries and returned home safely on Sunday night.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
