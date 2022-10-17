A glimpse of law and order in earlier days

Six mounted troopers (all former convicts!) under the control of the 1839 appointed Crown Lands Commissioner George James Macdonald were the first to keep law and order and protect the new settlers in this area.
Thomas Mountsteven Wright was the original Clerk of Petty Sessions at Wellingrove, and when he transferred to Tenterfield, in 1850, Captain Frederick Dunbar held the position until Frenchman Alexander Wyatt was appointed.
Wyatt organised the move when the court was transferred to Glen Innes in 1858 and a stone courthouse built.
He was the son of Thomas William Wyatt and Marie Antoinette Hortense Countess de Vinefay, Versailles, France (she was a daughter of a lady-in-waiting to Queen Marie Antoinette.)
In an article published in Volume 25 of The Land of the Beardies House Bulletin 'The Legal Profession in Glen Innes 'by Solicitor Henry Liston we read:
"There is no record of any Solicitor having been in practice in Glen Innes before the 1870s. The record of small cases before the Small Debts Court from1852 to 1860 has no reference to parties being legally represented and documents relating to land in the 1850s and 1860s were prepared mostly in Sydney and latterly in Armidale. The first practitioner was probably E A Lumsdaine, in about 1871.
"He was quickly followed by others and from about 1874 onwards, probably due to the growth of mining activities in the district there were three independent firms."
However, there would have been plenty of 'bush lawyers' and the first white settler in the area put his legal training to good use.
Scottish barrister Archibald Boyd took up 'Boyds' Plains' in 1838 and later, Newton Boyd, and Temple Court in the Murrurundi area.
Squatters in the 1840s were looking for a greater security of their land as they only held a yearly lease.
They felt with no security tenure it was not feasible to spend money on worthwhile improvements.
Governor Gipps appeared unable to deal with the matter, so Archibald Boyd was dispatched to England to plead the squatter's cause with the British Government.
King in 'An Outline of Closer Settlement' reports on Boyd's success:
"After an occupation of five years [the squatter] was given the opportunity of buying not less than 320 acres of his run as a homestead, at a minimum of 20/- shillings per acre."
