Glen Innes history: A glimpse of law and order in earlier days

By Eve Chappell
Updated October 17 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 5:45am
Six mounted troopers (all former convicts!) under the control of the 1839 appointed Crown Lands Commissioner George James Macdonald were the first to keep law and order and protect the new settlers in this area.

