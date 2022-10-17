A glimpse of law and order in earlier days

"There is no record of any Solicitor having been in practice in Glen Innes before the 1870s. The record of small cases before the Small Debts Court from1852 to 1860 has no reference to parties being legally represented and documents relating to land in the 1850s and 1860s were prepared mostly in Sydney and latterly in Armidale. The first practitioner was probably E A Lumsdaine, in about 1871.