I must admit that I was surprised a couple of weeks ago as the drama around the Essendon Football Club played out.
In case you missed it, Andrew Thorburn, a former CEO of the Bank of New Zealand and the NAB, was announced as CEO of the Bombers.
However, he was forced to quit a day later because of his links to City on a Hill, an Anglican church in Melbourne.
I don't mean to say that I was particularly surprised that his appointment attracted negative attention. Nor that the football club, who must have known of his connection to the church, forced him out in an effort to save face.
What surprised me was how little those decrying Thorburn's appointment actually understood the faith that he professes and that they found so outrageous.
The Sunday following the drama, The Age newspaper reported on City on a Hill's Church services. It is telling that the reporter seemed surprised to note that: "The preachers and worshippers wear jeans and T-shirts; the bands play contemporary-style music. Churchgoers sway, arms raised, in response to songs and sermons ... But the youthful, self-described 'movement' is actually part of the Anglican Church."
Those familiar with Anglican churches will know that for many years now, the scene described here is at least as common, if not more so, than the robes and organ music that many people might naturally imagine they will find at an Anglican service.
Yet the style in which a church service is packaged is beside the point. What I find troubling is that so many of the people I heard in the media decrying what this church believed actually had so little understanding of the church that things like the clothing they wear or the songs they sing could shock them.
All they had to go on were some comments dug up from 2013 on which to build their outrage.
The church's Pastor, Guy Mason, was invited onto Sunrise to discuss his views. However, Mason was met by Kochie shutting down any attempt to explain what he believed, why he believed it, and how those beliefs played out in the day-to-day life of his congregation.
In so many cases, it is clear that this ignorance is willful. Rather than allowing Mason to explain his beliefs, The Age wheeled out Muriel Porter, a long-term critic of traditional Anglicans, who could be trusted to decry City on a Hill.
Yet on another level, it was encouraging to see the surprise in The Age article. One visit to the church, and it is clear that some of her misconceptions began to break down.
Who knows? If she went back a few more times, she might find herself really starting to understand why so many people continue to be drawn to the message City on a Hill is proclaiming!
I am confident there is a very good chance of that happening because I have seen it happen often.
Many people come to church carrying the weight of their misunderstandings or past hurts only to find, to their joy, that their expectations are defied.
Not because the message of Jesus is not a counter-cultural one. Rather, because they find that Jesus is a more wonderful and compelling figure than they had dared imagine. And because his people, imperfect as we are, do not fit the stereotype of the hateful and harmful lot that some in the media assume the likes of Andrew Thorburn must be.
Maybe you'd be surprised too. Perhaps you're missing out on something special by staying away from church.
