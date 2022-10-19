Glen Innes Examiner
World Skate Games: Glen Innes roller hockeys players selected in Australian team

By Newsroom
October 19 2022 - 6:00am
Maddison Crawford and Kyah Heagney in their Australian team uniforms ahead of the World Skate Games in Argentina. Picture supplied

Two local girls will be jetting off to Argentina next week, as part of the Australian Roller Hockey team.

