Two local girls will be jetting off to Argentina next week, as part of the Australian Roller Hockey team.
Maddie Crawford and Kyah Heagney depart on Thursday next week after being selected for the national side to play at the World Skate Games.
Maddie has been playing roller hockey for about eight years but has been skating since she was four, while Kyah has been skating pretty much all her life.
Their strengths are very similar particularly their speed, agility, form and skating ability, and both are allrounders, strong as shooters as well as defenders.
The girls have already spent some time travelling, with the the process of getting selected including trips to Brisbane, Gympie and Perth throughout the year, where they showed off their skills alongside girls from all over Australia.
They were then selected by Jamie Reid the Australian Roller Hockey national coach for the senior women's team.
At the World Skate Games they will play in Mendoza in the week prior to the championships against Argentinian club teams before going to San Juan for the World Championships.
There they will be up against teams from Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France, Colombia, Portugal, Germany, Chile, Italy and Mexico.
It is expected that the girls will be playing in many countries in the coming years including Spain, Portugal, Barcelona and China.
During these games in the next few weeks, Maddison will be sitting her PDHPE exam in Argentina as NESA would not allow her to sit the exam before or after her travel. Arrangements had to be made to accommodate this exam on the same day as it would be in Australia.
Both girls play the sport locally at Northsports Glen Innes Inc, which has 23 registered players ranging in ages from seven to 57.
Due to work commitments by previous trainers, the small club faced having to cease at the beginning of the year. But Maddie stepped up, after being asked to take on the role of coach and trainer.
She has been doing that twice a week alongside her own work commitments and studying for her HSC.
Both girls have been helping coaching younger players at Northsports Roller Hockey Club, which started in 1999 after two relatives, who had played for Australia, moved to Wellingrove.
Ken and Karen Bradley along with Karen's brother and wife Errol and Julie Heagney are the owners.
Errol, a main floor player, and Ken, a goalie, played for Australia in the 1990s and brought their skills to Glen Innes where both lived on the family farm at Wellingrove.
After the club opened, many children started to play the sport and it soon had approximately 60 players.
Errol and Ken are still the main coaches but they both work away at present. However, the younger ones like Maddie and Kyah, along with the boys, coach the little ones.
