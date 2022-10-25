Here's what our new hospital will look like

The Glen Innes community has been given its first look at the new $50 million Glen Innes District Hospital with the much-anticipated release of the concept designs.
After releasing the designs, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall encouraged the community to take the chance to view them in person and provide feedback during two drop-in sessions scheduled in Glen Innes this week.
He said input from the community was an important factor in the process and ensures the new hospital reflects the needs and wishes of the community.
"These concept plans have been developed following community consultation and input during Glen Innes Hospital redevelopment master planning phase," Mr Marshall said.
"It's exciting to have that first glimpse at the new hospital and I was pleased to see that the entrance has been moved away from the highway into Ferguson Street, as the community asked.
"The redevelopment will be built on the corner of Ferguson and Macquarie Streets and the purpose-built facility will offer clinical services care including emergency, medical imaging, maternity, birthing, community health, inpatient unit, as well as administration areas for staff.
"The concept design also highlights the connection between the new hospital and the existing building which will house pathology laboratory and collection, as well as the kitchen and staff support areas.
"The redevelopment also includes improved on-site parking and a drop-off-zone as well as landscaped areas for patients, visitors and staff."
Mr Marshall said while the community was one step closer to gaining a new state-of-the art hospital, it would not be the silver bullet needed to fix all the problems with our health service.
"The new hospital will only succeed if we can also secure those changes the community is calling for in the Rural Health Services Petition, such as increasing nursing staff and the direct employment of doctors within the hospital," he said.
The concept plans will be on display in Glen Innes at two drop-in sessions planned for next week in Glen Innes. Everyone is welcome to attend, have a good look at the plans, ask questions and provide your own feedback.
The first drop in session is on Tuesday afternoon, 5-7pm, at Mackenzie Mall, Glen Innes (outside Service NSW).
The second drop in session will be held on Thursday, October 27, 10am to 1pm at Town Square in Grey Street.
