The High School P & C Debutante Ball in 1950 was held on June 5.
The photograph taken at that event shows students and ex-students and we have the details on who was there and what most were wearing:
Rosemarie Dowe - spotted net over moire, with Bob Grover.
Beryl Challen - tulle over satin, with Bill Challen.
Roslyn Woodward.
Margaret Hanley - gold sequined white satin.
Annette Craigie - silken broderie anglaise, with Ron Wilcox.
Nellmary Scherff - silken net over taffeta, with Col Say.
Valerie Pringle - lace and tulle over taffeta, with Max Chalkley.
Jean Dawson - organdie and lace over taffeta, with Claude Holder.
Shirley Grover - sequined spotted net, with Ken O'Hara.
Dulcie Adams - organdie over satin, with Lance Carpenter. Marie McRae - tulle over taffeta, with Bob Scherff.
Nola Berger - figured organdie over satin, with Jim Farlow.
Margaret Williams - embossed organdie, with Peter Kempnich.
Pamela Good - silk lace embossed organdie, with Dudley Rolph.
Rita Stibbard - silk lace and tulle over taffeta, with Max Hatcliffe.
Neta Rumming - striped voile over satin, with Harry Rumming.
Mona Shelton - organdie over taffeta, with Terry Ryan.
Marge O'Dell - organdie over taffeta, with Noel Webber.
Patsy Cubis - lace, with Kevin Hopkins.
Elaine Hollis - lace over taffeta with Ivan Morley.
Lauretta Cave - organdie over satin, with Alvin Wilson.
Joyce Dunbar - lace and tulle, with Ron O'Hara.
Dulcie Newby - Toscan net and taffeta, with Bert Grob.
Valmai Berger - lace over taffeta, with Kevin Grob.
Betty Merchant - marquisette, with Edward Newsome.
Beverley Hartmann - net over satin with Rex Hartmann.
Leta Newlands - lace over taffeta, with Cyril Newlands.
Marge Roberts - taffeta, with Douglas Morley.
Mary Wilson - marquisette, with Ron Ker.
Shirley Stone - lace over tulle, with Allan Farlow.
Betty Adams - organdie, with Ron Hill.
Joyce Pringle - tulle over satin, with Bruce Seivewright.
Fay Wilson -silk and net, with Bill Rhodes.
Patricia Fenton - figured organdie over taffeta, with Keith Oliver.
