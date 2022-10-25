Glen Innes Examiner
History Matters: What they were wearing in 1950 for the Glen Innes debutante ball

By Eve Chappell
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:47am
Back: Joyce Dunbar, Dulcie Newby, Lauretta Cave, Joyce Pringle, Betty Adams, Beverley Hartmann, Mona Shelton, Mary Wilson. (Middle) Fay Wilson, Val Berger, Betty Merchant, Pam Goodsell, Nita Ruming, Shirley Stone, Marie McRae, Dulcie Adams, Marge O'Dell, Annette Craigie, Leta Newlands, Marge Roberts, Pat Fenton, (Front) Patsy Cubis, Rita Stibbard, Nola Berger, Elaine Hollis, Jean Dawson, Shirley Grover, Margaret Williams, Rosemary Dowe, Beryl Challen, Nellmary Scherf, Val Pringle. Heralds: Roslyn Woodward and Margaret Hanley. Not pictured were flower girls Jill Bell, Margaret Clark, and Helen Wright.

The High School P & C Debutante Ball in 1950 was held on June 5.

