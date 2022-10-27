Glen Innes Examiner
MP Adam Marshall pushing for program to return at Glen Innes Correctional Centre

By Newsroom
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:57am, first published 1:30am
CALLS to reinstate a prison outreach program at Glen Innes have been taken to Minister for Corrections Geoff Lee.

