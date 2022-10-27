When two youngsters enthusiastically volunteered to be part of The Armidale School's 22nd Christian service trip to St Christopher's Orphanage in Fiji last month, they didn't realise the adventure would be so profound.
Brooke Tudor and Tom Chappell are both from Dundee near Glen Innes.
"During our time there we helped with many jobs around the orphanage including painting the kitchen and lounge room of the Sisters who run it, weeding and gardening, repairing the roof, and we also spent a lot of time with our buddies," Brooke said.
"What was so rewarding was how amazing it felt helping other people when they had so little to live with as it was already, yet were still so happy.
"When I came home I realised how I had developed as an individual to appreciate everything I had a lot more than I did before, and that I am capable of being a happier person if I just live in the moment instead of planning my whole life ahead of the time."
Tom agreed.
"While we were there we fixed 14 pushbikes that weren't working. The most rewarding thing was after we fixed them, seeing the kids' faces as they got onto the bikes and rode off," he said.
"They gave us so much more than we gave them - the trip made me a lot more grateful for what I have."
Brooke and Tom were among 23 Year 8 students who took part in the trip to the Orphanage, continuing a relationship now into its third decade.
Having installed a solar hot water system some years ago, the TAS contingent this year also raised funds for and constructed a giant trampoline for the orphanage's children. The highlight for most was the time spent with their
Orphanage buddies, aged from nine months to 17 years.
The humility and reward of service for those less fortunate was evident for all the students who took part, according to co-ordinator Fiona Taber.
"The students come away with a sense of gratitude for what they have in their own lives but their sense of humility at the life-long service of the Sisters to the Orphanage is also very real," Ms Taber said.
"They really do sense the reward of serving others, not just the Orphanage residents, but for cooking and cleaning for each other as well.
Ms Taber first visited St Christopher's in 2011.
"The way the students grow and develop as more informed and compassionate young people, building relationships without the distraction of mobile phones and other devices, is also wonderful to see."
The annual St Christopher's visit is just one of several initiatives at TAS that seek to instil a life-long culture of service.
