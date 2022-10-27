Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Students from The Armidale School visit St Christopher's Orphanage in Fiji

By Newsroom
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:14am, first published 4:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When two youngsters enthusiastically volunteered to be part of The Armidale School's 22nd Christian service trip to St Christopher's Orphanage in Fiji last month, they didn't realise the adventure would be so profound.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.