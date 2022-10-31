Last Saturday, our church held its first fete in three years. Like so much else that involves gathering lots of people in one place, our fete has experienced a COVID-enforced break in recent times!
Each year we chose a theme for our fete. In light of all that has gone on (or not been able to go on!) over the past three years, we chose the theme, 'renewal.'
The day itself could not have been better. The weather was perfect. The church family had a ball coming together to put the day on. And it was an absolute joy that the community responded by joining us, not only in showing up but in so many cases by also contributing to the day itself!
READ MORE:
Yet, as I looked around the church grounds, it struck me just how much we have lived through since our last fete, all the way back in October 2019. The renewal we have experienced is so much greater than we had realised as we brainstormed a theme for 2022!
In October 2019, we were at the height of the drought. Like most of the town, the church grounds were a giant dust bowl. I remember the desperation of so many people I talked to at that time.
The positive front people so often put up had finally cracked under the sheer length and severity of the drought. Yes, we all knew it would break eventually! But I remember moments when it seemed hard to imagine the day when serious rain might actually start to fall again.
Of course, it was only a few months later that the rain did arrive. However, the joy of rain was tempered by the ferocity of the fires in early 2020 and then the emergence of a global pandemic and all of the life-altering consequences it has brought.
In my mind, it has only been in the past few months that life has felt like it has returned to normality. Looking around at the fete and seeing people together, the lush green grass and the fun people were having, I was struck by just how much renewal we have to be thankful for.
Then again, I am sure that not everyone can resonate with the joy I felt on the weekend. I think of my friends in Moree who are cleaning up after floods that have caused so much damage to their town. Those in Europe might also feel a little differently, with war devastating Ukraine.
Then I ask myself, what even counts as normal for us? Sure, for the most part, this is a pretty pleasant moment to be in, but we all know that at some point, we'll face challenges like those we've faced over the last five years.
Life is a constant rollercoaster filled with highs and lows. We all experience it. Sometimes collectively. Sometimes personally. In times of challenge, I often look forward to the promise that even in its best moments, this life is not what is truly normal. I cling to the promise of Jesus when he says, "I am making all things new".
I cling to that promise and give thanks when I see that promise kept in small ways, such as what I saw on Saturday. But even more, I give thanks that one day, Jesus will renew this world. That things like drought and flood, pandemic and fire, will seem a flash in the pan compared to the renewed world he holds out to those who seek him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.