A MAN has been denied bail in a Tamworth court after he allegedly went on a violent robbery rampage through two towns.
Aaron Levy, 33, was refused bail in an out-of-sessions bail hearing in Tamworth Local Court on Saturday morning on 17 offences.
Police allege the 33-year-old was behind three robberies, another attempted hold-up, several assaults, police pursuits and other offences across Inverell and Glen Innes during a three-hour period on Friday morning.
Police will allege Levy has never held a licence, and was under the influence of drugs at the time.
He was not required to enter pleas in court to charges including aggravated robbery; police pursuit; aggravated break-and-enter; using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention; driving under the influence of drugs; stealing cars; and assault.
It all started when police were called to a pharmacy break-in on Grey Street in Glen Innes about 4am on Friday, after reports a man was armed with a sledgehammer.
The man allegedly threatened a security guard at the scene before fleeing with medication in a Holden Commodore.
About 30 minutes later, a man allegedly assaulted the employee of a service station on the New England Highway at Glen Innes, before fleeing with cash.
A man then allegedly threatened a woman who was working at a service station on Byron Street in Inverell about 5.30am. The man fled with the cash register.
Then, shortly after 6am, a passer-by intervened to help two employees at another service station on Glen Innes Road at Inverell.
The man allegedly assaulted the pair before fleeing empty-handed when the witness stopped to help.
Police started patrolling for the man, and at about 6.15am, a Commodore which police suspect was linked to the events, was spotted driving on Byron Street.
Officers initiated a chase when the Holden refused to stop, but they had to abandon the pursuit minutes later because it was deemed too dangerous.
Officers then found the vehicle bogged near Copeton Dam Road.
Minutes later a nearby farmer told police a man had stolen his Toyota Landcruiser. The victim said the man approached his home for help, before stealing the car.
Shortly after the stolen four-wheel-drive was spotted on Copeton Dam Road where police deployed road spikes which hit two tyres on the vehicle.
The car eventually came to a stop on Jardine Road in Inverell about 7am, and police pounced on a 33-year-old who was behind the wheel.
Levy was arrested after allegedly struggling with officers and was taken to Inverell hospital for blood and urine testing.
Once he was released from hospital, he was taken to Inverell Police Station where he was interviewed by detectives and later charged with the 17 offences.
He was denied bail by police ahead of Saturday's court appearance.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
