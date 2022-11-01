Glen Innes Examiner
Aaron Levy, 33, denied bail in Tamworth court on multiple robbery charges across Glen Innes and Inverell

By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 1 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:25am
Aaron Levy, 33, was refused bail in an out-of-sessions bail hearing in Tamworth Local Court on Saturday morning on 17 offences.

A MAN has been denied bail in a Tamworth court after he allegedly went on a violent robbery rampage through two towns.

