The Dundee Grand Steeple Chase was raced for a Silver Cup, valued at 30 sovereigns, in 1857.
The battle between McMaster's Champagne, ridden by Eli Austin, and Jones' Voltiguer (late Rat-Trap), ridden by a rider named Wilson, was reported in The Armidale Express on May 9,1857.
First Fence - three rails with a deep ploughed furrow about two feet by one: Champagne took the lap, Voltiguer following.
Second Fence ditto, Champagne took it, breaking the fence - Voltiguer still in the rear. At the Third Leap - the river about twelve feet wide, both riders got a 'burster' but were soon on their legs and in the saddle again.
Fourth Leap - River about fourteen feet - got over well.
Fifth Leap Fence - Voltiguer took the lead, clearing it in style; Champagne breaking the top rail.
Sixth Leap - River about twenty feet: Both got through it - the horses plunging into it manfully.
Seventh Leap Fence: Well cleared by both.
Then took it easy til they rounded the flag. Here Champagne after clearing with Voltiguer the Eighth Leap fence again took the lead - came the Ninth Leap (river, first 20 feet jump) but was too hasty and got in - rider thrown; Voltiguer got over well, made play, and got over the Tenth Jump Fence - easily, taking advantage of the gap made by Champagne.
Austin, however, not at all daunted got on again and followed the "Light Company" man.
Voltiguer had been making good use of his time, having got over the Tenth Jump - river -fourteen feet - easily, and rounding the white flag on his right was making onto the last water jump - Twelfth Leap, fourteen feet.
Austin too had made play and got over the water jump, but missing the white flag had to turn and go round again.
Wilson rode at the last water jump thinking to walk over the fall, but his horse missed his footing and was carried downstream about 50 yards. Wilson still clinging to the 'pigskin' like a true jockey.
Voltiguer was got out of the river ... but too late to do any good in the race.
Austen now came up and ... got over the water quietly and came to the Thirteenth jump- a fence and went through the gap his horse had made previously ... got through the ploughed field quietly and cleared his last fence in good style, winning his race - and the cup for his owner.
