Heroines or victims, like beauty it's in the eye of the beholder.
There has been a great deal of focus on women in the media in the last week or so, especially in politics and sport.
Senator Lidia Thorpe was roundly criticised by the usual suspects in the media over a relationship of questionable duration and intensity.
She did the honourable thing, something none of the coalition ministers whose behaviour caused concern over the last nine years were up to, referring herself to Parliament's Privileges Committee.
Then we had the Australian netball team, the Diamonds, supporting one of their members who expressed concern about wearing the logo of a company associated with Lang Hancock, who suggested in a TV interview in 1984 that her family members and the wider Noongar community, should have their water poisoned so they would die out.
Gina Rinehart refused an opportunity to distance herself, and Hancock Prospecting, from the comments and withdrew her $15 million sponsorship.
The usual suspects in the media chimed in to condemn the player and her team members. It was a disgusting "pile on".
Even Barnaby Joyce joined in, saying that they should be grateful for the money.
You might remember that Barnaby famously accepted his own sponsorship cheque from Gina in the form of an "award" for contribution to agriculture, one he had to return after public pressure.
Darnell Wallam proved her strength of character and her skill by playing a pivotal role in Australia winning her debut match.
In a marketing coup, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced this week that Visit Victoria, the Victorian Tourism body, would sponsor the Diamonds for, wait for it, $15 million.
They not only get branding rights, but extra Super Netball matches in Victoria, an international match each year and the national competition grand final.
Once the clamour and outrage of the usual suspects subsided, the media, being the media, moved on.
Their next focus was on allegations from Federal MP Michelle Landry that PM Anthony Albanese had bullied her in Question Time.
During the PM's answer to her question, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton interjected showing that he did not know the geography of Queensland, his home state. He confused Yeppoon, a coastal community Northeast of Rockhampton, with Yeppen, a floodplain south of Rockhampton.
Albanese took full advantage of Dutton's error and went to town, aiming several barbed comments and criticisms at Mr Dutton. All the while Michelle Landry was laughing along.
Despite video of the incident showing a very different reality, Ms Landry and her female LNP colleagues marched outside to declare the PM had bullied her by shouting.
The looks on some of their faces were dour and serious, especially Sen Sarah Henderson. This was in stark contrast to her behaviour egging on and joining in Scott Morrison's shouting at the opposition, all on Parliament house video.
If this is the best the coalition have to offer, then Anthony Albanese and the ALP are looking at a very long time in government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.