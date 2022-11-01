The Glen Innes community celebrated 2022 Melbourne Cup in their very own Glen Innes Service Club Decorated Birds Cage Fashion Parade fundraiser.
One hundred happy punters donned their finery, sipped champagne while enjoying the very best of the seasons fashions courtesy of local boutique Carolyn's Closet with grateful thanks to Carol.
The fabulous models - Helen, Kate, Julie, Jazz, Audrey, Julianne - shimmered their way along the Parisian style catwalk one fabulous outfit after another to the delight and enjoyment of the happy crowd.
This was supported by a fun and frivolous commentary by the compere Mary bringing much laughter and merriment.
Guests also enjoyed a spectacular dance performance by the local "Shimmy in the Glen" Belly dancers followed by an Indian dance thanks to Jazz.
A delicious themed two-course luncheon was obviously a hit with clean plates and happy smiles everywhere.
The fashions on the field were hotly contested with judges facing a room full of potential winners.
In the end it was the classic yet contemporary styles of Lesley, Gay and Jy that were in the winner's circle. They were joined by Kate, Val, Robyn, Joan, Helen and Gail for the fabulous fascinator's crown.
The fun and chatter continued after lunch with more champagne as the raffles were drawn with the exciting climax of the actual Melbourne Cup.
Locally, the winner was the Glen Innes Can Assist branch with $3000 raised for the charity.
