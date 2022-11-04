How long does a no win no fee claim take?

No two claims will be the same when looking at personal injury claims. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Smith's Lawyer.



Has your lawyer agreed to take on your matter on a no-win no, fee basis? You may wonder, ''how long is this going to take?'. No two claims will be the same when looking at personal injury claims.

There are a few factors that have to be considered when answering this question. Below are just some that are taken into account:

Has the other party admitted liability?

Whether or not the other party has admitted liability significantly determines how long your claim will take. If they have admitted liability, settling the matter and avoiding the courts is easier. If the other party has not admitted liability, the process will generally have to go to court, where you must prove that you have suffered harm.

Is the other side willing to discuss settlement?

Whether the other side is willing to discuss the settlement of your claim or not also affects the time taken for your matter. If they are willing to discuss compensation, you should consult attorneys that will be able to get you the best outcome.

Medical assessments

To make a claim, you will need to get a medical assessment on the extent of your injuries and how they will affect your earning potential, quality of life etc. A medical expert does this assessment, which will be used in your claim and settlement negotiations.

Are there time limits to making a public liability claim?

The short answer is yes. There are strict time limits that need to be adhered to when making a public liability claim. So you must contact an experienced lawyer who will explain your rights as soon as possible.

When do wou "win" in a no win no fee agreement?

A "win" could mean various things under the agreement. Each agreement may define "win" differently. It could mean any of the below examples:

An out-of-court settlement where you receive compensation;

A court or tribunal decision that awards you compensation;

Accepting your lawyer's advice to agree to the other side's settlement offer.

If you're interested in no-win no, fee agreements and how to define a "win" for you, speak to an experienced compensation lawyer who will gladly explain the process.

How soon do I have to start a claim?

For most personal injury claims, you will need to claim within three years of the injury. Depending on who you're claiming against and where the injury occurred, different procedures may need to be followed, with shorter time limits.

If you do not claim in time, you may lose your right to claim unless you can prove a justifiable reason for the delay. You must contact an attorney who will help you navigate the complicated timelines and procedures.

No win no fee agreements

