The Glen Innes Examiner of Thursday, November 21, 1918 describes Wellingrove's reaction to the news of the Armistice signing.
The news that the armistice had been signed, was received here with considerable excitement.
The ringing of the church bell at 9pm conveyed the news to all within reach of the tones, and before long the tidings were spread throughout the district.
On Tuesday morning the children from the school organised a procession.
Carrying banners, bells, kerosene tins, etc., the little band marched up the main street to the accompaniment of a considerable amount of sound [!].
The War had been a very stern reality to Wellingrove and many of our best went over, some alas, never to return. But others who have been spared to this point, we can hope to welcome back.
An impromptu celebration was held on Wednesday afternoon when the school was filled with parents and students. Mr T Ryan presided. The children and audience sang "Give Peace Again".
Mr Cory then gave an address on the various phases of the war and contrasted the forces engaged.
At the conclusion of the address the National Anthem was rendered.
Outside the Union Jack was hoisted by Mrs T Ryan and ringing cheers given for the King, the Allies, and the Soldiers...'
Of the estimated 1400 from this district who fought, at least 100 died.
E C Sommerlad, wrote of the local situation in 'The Land of the Beardies': The northern men figured in some of the most important and sanguinary engagements of the war.
Citizens who lived through the stressful war will ever remember the momentous days when men were appealed to and offered for service - when contingents departed for camp, and later for embarkation - when news of tragic losses flashed through - when men, too often broken and shattered, returned home to tell of the horrors of war or more often to preserve a deep and pathetic reticence regarding their experiences.
These things together with the noble efforts of workers at home, and the heroic sacrifices of parents, wives and other relatives go to make up the most illustrious chapter of the history of the district.
The Services Room and honour boards in The Land of the Beardies Museum portray some of our World War I history, including of the work on the home front.
