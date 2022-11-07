Glen Innes Examiner
Our History

Armistice 1918: Local reaction near Glen Innes to end of World War I

By Eve Chappell
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:00pm, first published 11:30am
Armistice Day celebrations in 1918, when the crowd filled Meade Street. Picture supplied

The Glen Innes Examiner of Thursday, November 21, 1918 describes Wellingrove's reaction to the news of the Armistice signing.

