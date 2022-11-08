We too can cry out in times of war

On 11 November 1918, the guns fell silent on the most deadly conflict the world had yet known.
Yet only a generation later, the body count amassed in WWI would be dwarfed by the number of those who died in WWII.
We do well to remember the stories of those who have served our nation in times of war, as we do each year on November 11.
After all, those who serve are people like you and me, whose sacrifices are worth remembering. One such story is that of Army Chaplain Charles Vesely.
Vesely's story takes place in the Uruzgan Province in south central Afghanistan. The mood of his company that evening is tense. Tomorrow they must pass through the treacherous Baluchi Valley, often called "IED alley.".
The terrain was rugged, ambush was a constant threat and the ground was strewn with explosive devices.
As evening fell, Chaplain Vesely prepared himself for evening prayer.
He remembers, "From day one of the operation, I established the practice, regardless of where I was, that at 20:45hrs, I would hold evening prayer.
"Some soldiers would attend, whilst others would request that prayers be said for them."
It was a particularly clear night.
Under the brilliant stars of the desert sky, a dozen or so soldiers gathered. Chaplain Vesely opened his camouflage-covered military Bible.
"I must admit I had not spent too much time choosing a Bible reading.
"I had hurriedly chosen the passage from the lectionary readings for July.
"We were all in fear, and we all needed to hear the assurance from the Lord who loves us and gave his life for us."
Vesely turned to the set reading, Psalm 31. Using a dim green LED.
He read the opening verses, wonderfully appropriate, full of images of God's protection. "I come to you, Lord, for protection ... Be my mighty rock and the fortress where I am safe..."
Then they came to verse 4: "Free me from the trap that is set for me and keep me safe."
"I stopped at those words. I felt the words stir me in my soul.
"I looked up at the faces of the soldiers who were with me. The dim green light cast a strange glow on them. Their faces were like mine, stunned. God had spoken to us strongly and plainly. Even amid a strange and hostile land, God was with us, assuring us, protecting us and speaking to us.
"For some of those men, this was their first encounter with the power of the Word of God, the Word with the power to change their lives."
Of course, this Remembrance day, we will gather, aware that Europe is experiencing its most significant conflict since WWII.
Once more, many thousands of people live in fear of the horrors of war, just as Vesely did and just as countless people throughout history have.
We hope and pray that this war may swiftly end rather than drag on or draw other nations in.
Yet whatever may happen in Ukraine, or any time of conflict or trouble, the lesson of Vesely's story can encourage us.
We, too, can make the cries of Psalm 31 our own, and cry out, "Be merciful to me, O LORD, for I am in distress; my eyes grow weak with sorrow, my soul and my body with grief.
And so today, we remember those who have served us. We remember the comfort God's word brought to Chaplain Vesely and those dozen or so soldiers.
May we also turn to Jesus, remembering the peace and comfort he offers each of us, whatever burdens we carry in a world as broken as ours.
