Remember to remember on Novemeber 11

THIS year, Glen Innes RSL Sub-Branch will be holding a march to Anzac Park, followed by a commemorative service, on Remembrance Day.
The RSL is inviting veterans, schools, community members and interested parties to gather at 10am on Friday at the roundabout opposite the NAB Bank in Bourke Street, Glen Innes to participate in a walk or march to Anzac Park.
"Our younger veterans, serving and ex-serving, (such as in Timor, Afghanistan, and Peacekeeping troops), find Remembrance Day a very important day to commemorate as it is more inclusive for a wide range of conflicts and peacekeeping missions, as well as remembering our loved ones that have served and our first responders," RSL secretary Elizabeth Kerry said.
Our community is encouraged to show support to our veterans along the march on Friday.
Flags will be lowered to half-mast before the service starts and the catafalque party will mount the cenotaph and take their positions.
The 11 Engineer Regiment from the Gallipoli Barracks, Enoggera Queensland, will be joining the Glen Innes community and forming the catafalque party.
The service will start with a welcome address, and a prayer, is shared. At 1100 hours we will recite The Ode, play The Last Post, and observe one minute of silence. The minute's silence concludes with the playing of The Rouse and a spokesperson saying the iconic words, "Lest We Forget".
Words of experience or reflection from veteran or service personnel. before dignitaries and other guests of honour lay wreaths or poppies.
