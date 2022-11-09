Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Glen Innes Remembrance Day service to include march

By Newsroom
November 9 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remember to remember on Novemeber 11

THIS year, Glen Innes RSL Sub-Branch will be holding a march to Anzac Park, followed by a commemorative service, on Remembrance Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.