Local history published in new bulletin

The 2022 Glen Innes and District Historical Society Bulletin is now available - free to financial members and retailing at $20.
Editor Jenny Sloman has again presented a wide sweep of illustrated local histories over the 94 pages in a cogent example of why history matters.
"These stories can be the result of extensive research where information is sought from a wide range of sources - newspaper articles, ledgers, diaries, letters, official records, photographs etc., and they can also be obtained from interviewing people who have personal knowledge of past events.
"Contributors using either or both research and oral history as their methodologies have been providing Bulletin readers with interesting, entertaining, and informative stories for many years and as an editor I continue to be very grateful."
The histories commence with John Robert's article 'The Boyd Portraits' which recounts the story behind the three beautiful oil paintings of Archibald, William and Ann Boyd recently donated by him, brother Tim and sister Susan.
Archibald Boyd was the first white settler in this area in 1838 - he took up Boyd's Plains, now somewhat reduced in size and known as Stonehenge Station.
We are planning a special exhibition, to open early next year to display these huge, striking portraits and the associated history.
A collage of early photographs formatted by Pam Grimes shows the depth and variety of our holdings of over 53,000 images, and Annette Fearnley traces the rise and rise of our photographic collection.
Emily McLeod put her degree of Bachelor of Historical Enquiry and Practice to good use when she curated the excellent 'Film Through Time' exhibition - together with a carefully researched booklet of a comprehensive and chronological record of local photography and cinemas. This was opened by John Wearne AM in May and the display has been entered in the Museums and Galleries NSW IMAGinE Awards.
Judi Tom's history of our magnificent Standing Stones succinctly describes the history behind them and their function.
Norman Whitaker's Part Three of his reminiscences of Broadmeadows Station vividly describe a different lifestyle of a bygone era.
Elizabeth Chappell's 'Tin Fever; at Hogues Creek' brings to light the days of mining in that area just off the New England Highway south of Dundee.
"A miner's life was uncomfortable, unpredictable and often unrewarded."
Descriptions of remainder of the contents in next week's column.
