The 2022 Glen Innes and District Historical Society Bulletin is now available - free to financial members and retailing at $20.
Editor Jenny Sloman has again presented a wide sweep of illustrated local histories over the 94 pages in a cogent example of why history matters.
"Contributors using either or both research and oral history as their methodologies have been providing Bulletin readers with interesting, entertaining, and informative stories for many years and as an editor I continue to be very grateful."
The histories commence with John Robert's article 'The Boyd Portraits' which recounts the story behind the three beautiful oil paintings of Archibald, William and Ann Boyd recently donated by him, brother Tim and sister Susan.
Archibald Boyd was the first white settler in this area in 1838 - he took up Boyd's Plains, now somewhat reduced in size and known as Stonehenge Station.
We are planning a special exhibition, to open early next year to display these huge, striking portraits and the associated history.
A collage of early photographs formatted by Pam Grimes shows the depth and variety of our holdings of over 53,000 images, and Annette Fearnley traces the rise and rise of our photographic collection.
Emily McLeod put her degree of Bachelor of Historical Enquiry and Practice to good use when she curated the excellent 'Film Through Time' exhibition - together with a carefully researched booklet of a comprehensive and chronological record of local photography and cinemas. This was opened by John Wearne AM in May and the display has been entered in the Museums and Galleries NSW IMAGinE Awards.
Judi Tom's history of our magnificent Standing Stones succinctly describes the history behind them and their function.
Norman Whitaker's Part Three of his reminiscences of Broadmeadows Station vividly describe a different lifestyle of a bygone era.
Elizabeth Chappell's 'Tin Fever; at Hogues Creek' brings to light the days of mining in that area just off the New England Highway south of Dundee.
"A miner's life was uncomfortable, unpredictable and often unrewarded."
Bulletin No. 49 shows that the fabric of our history comprises so many different types of stories and that there is always more research to be carried out.
Lucy Munro writes of Carolyn Robinson's planning and results of her new garden at 'Eagles Bluff'.
Illustrated with Nicholas Watt's photographs this article was first published in the Plantfinder in 2017.
Part two of 'Time to Shut the Gate?' By Kiz McKenzie continues the stories of the little-known female gatekeepers of the Glen Innes Severn District 1884-1992 with more in-depth histories each of the women and their families.
In 'The Mermaid of Macquarie Street and the Pedantic Policeman' she again shows her penchant for deeply researching, whatever the topic- this time taking a light-hearted piece and researching the people involved.
Maurice Tate tells of the workings of the early stone crushers which provided blue metal aggregate essential for road bases, as well as writing of the outstanding career of Rugby League player, John 'Chika' Ferguson.
Graham Wilson OAM fills in the stories of the 'how' behind our acquisition of a Swimming Pool and official Racecourse.
Pinkett Hall Anniversary celebrations resulted in a surge of reminiscences: Marie Williamson's life at Pinkett in 'Pinkett Part 1'.
Ada Lawrence writes of Christmas, and Dorothy Lawrence about a Saturday Night dance they were allowed to attend as long as they finished their chores first.
Four of us milking eighty-four cows by hand took quite some time...we rode side saddle to Pinkett Hall.
On arrival we changed into better clothing, vied with the others to brush our hair, and powder our noses. Make-up in those days was not as it is now, and if we had no lipstick, we used cochineal.
Untiringly we danced to the music of the concertina/accordion, mouth organs and sometimes a violin until the early hours of the morning.
Then changed back into milking clothes before leaving the hall, on the way home rounded up the cows to be milked. After milking we fell into bed, exhausted but happy.
Corner Store memories from Donald Thomas remind us of a personal shopping experience sadly now lost.
There is also an obituary for patron and life member, Marie Wharton.
A Bulletin of excellent stories for everyone and with references for further reading.
Visit www.beardieshistoryhouse.info for the comprehensive index to past bulletins and lists of the local histories for sale.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.