Here's my problem with the new government

As pleased as I am that we are rid of the Morrison abomination of a government there are a number of things on which I take issue with the new government.
Firstly, if you are serious about emissions reductions, you just can't be supporting new coal and gas projects.
We are already at the top of the trajectory of emissions without that extra pressure.
Projects like the Beetaloo Basin gas project are going to ruin any chance we have of making any real contribution to net zero emissions.
Second, you can't expect to be taken seriously about stopping extinctions of native species if you support logging native forests, which risks sensitive koala habitat and the survival of other species.
Environment Minister Tanya Pliberseck having a lovely dinner with logging executives rather than engaging with environmentalists in Tasmania recently was not a good look.
We are losing native forest habitat hand over fist for the sake of very little financial return and zero environmental trade off.
Unique habitat is being destroyed for no real return.
The problem of state capture by exploitative industries exists at both federal and state levels right across the resources sector.
This has to change.
In Tasmania, the continued attacks on the Tarkine Wilderness are inexcusable.
In Victoria, it was revealed this week, at the same time that the State Government was declaring a particular area of native forest protected - it was being logged.
In NSW the NSW Forestry Corporation seems untouchable, despite repeated court findings of its illegal activity.
The NSW government seemed surprised by the strength of community reaction to its plans to reintroduce legislation that would have made it easier for private landholders to destroy native forest on their land, thus destroying vital koala habitat.
They have since withdrawn the legislation.
Linked inextricably with this corporate attack on the environment, aided and abetted by government, is the passage of ever more draconian anti-protest laws.
Community members who take a stand for the environment and the public interest are increasingly being criminalised with immense financial penalties and custodial sentences being imposed.
The last week saw the anniversary, ironically on Remembrance Day, of the dismissal of the Whitlam government, possibly he most reformist government in our history.
If the Albanese government wants to be remembered as a reformist government that had the interests of the Australian people at heart, then it needs to ensure that its priorities align with that intention.
They could start by imposing a super profits tax on coal and gas producers who are making extreme profits off the back of the war in Ukraine and charging Australians extremely high prices for resources that we actually own.
The companies have not "earned" this increased revenue.
It is a windfall, and regardless of the ongoing debate about how appropriate out taxation regime is, it should be treated as such.
This tax could be used to reduce power bills for ordinary Australians.
Last week I stated that the song "Isn't it Ironic" was performed by Janis Ian. I was wrong.
I should have checked. It was actually a hit for Alanis Morrissett.
Thanks to those readers who contacted me to let me know.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.