Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Here's my problem with the new government

By Michael McNamara
Updated November 16 2022 - 5:18pm, first published November 15 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

As pleased as I am that we are rid of the Morrison abomination of a government there are a number of things on which I take issue with the new government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.