WORK is underway with a $4.3 million upgrade on the New England Highway north of Glen Innes.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the upgrade would ensure a safer drive for all road users.
READ ALSO:
"One life lost on our roads is one too many, which is why our Government is working hard to improve safety for all road users by building the infrastructure that matters," Mr Farraway said.
"This upgrade will improve safety on the New England Highway which is an important link in our road network for residents, local industries and tourism.
"Our Government is securing a brighter future for NSW families by building infrastructure that allows people, produce and products to travel safely on our roads."
Local MP Adam Marshall said work would be carried out along a 2.5 kilometre section of the highway, between Golf Links Hill and Whitmore Road, north of Glen Innes.
"When we lose a life on our local roads, it's more than just another accident, it is someone's family member or friend," Mr Marshall said.
"I welcome these safety upgrades, which is improving road safety, meaning a safer trip for all road users.
"As one of the busiest roads in our region, upgrading this important link will help save lives."
Traffic control, single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours, which may affect travel times.
Work will include vegetation control, the installation of new safety barriers, shoulder widening and wide centreline treatment, along with road resurfacing.
Crews will be on site from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays. Work is expected to be complete by March, weather permitting.
Traffic control, single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours, which may affect travel times.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.