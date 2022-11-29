Why peace is a word we'll hear a lot at Christmas

"I am worn out from my groaning. All night long, I flood my bed with weeping and drench my couch with tears."
Can you relate? Have you had moments in life when your nights are sleepless and your days distracted and anxious? I'm sure we all have. It's also nothing new.
The words above come from Psalm 6, a 3000-year-old song in which the writer pours out his heartache before God and begs for something better. The more things change, the more they stay the same!
READ MORE:
With three weeks until Christmas, peace is a word we are going to hear a lot. We'll sing of it in our carols. It will be emblazoned on wrapping paper. Christmas movies will tell the story of the search for peace amidst conflict and restlessness.
Peace is a deep longing of the human heart. Little wonder we long for peace when the world we live in is relentlessly restless.
Despite the great "war to end all wars" at the start of the 20th century, that century saw more armed conflict than ever before. Personally, we are faced daily with the conflicts and strife of clashing values and ideals in our society.
Culture wars and political fights dominate our news. We face conflict personally as we clash with friends, even family, in the business of everyday life.
We also face times of internal restlessness, whether it be because of moments of hardship we face or even the self-loathing we feel over things we do not like about ourselves.
Yet on that first Christmas, the Angels proclaimed the birth of Jesus, declaring, "Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favour rests."
Our world is restless because it is out of kilter with its maker. As the appliance not used according to the manufacturer's design will wear out and not properly do what it was made for, our world feels the wear and frustration of being misused.
Yet Christmas brings the promise of peace because the highest heaven has come down to the lowest earth. Jesus is the God who would not remain aloof and removed from our restlessness but joined us in them.
Throughout his life, we see Jesus feeling all the frustrations and restlessness that we feel. He hungered. He wept. He felt distress. He knew the rejection of those closest to him. He knew the injustice of false accusation. He knew the pain of nails driven through his hands and feet. He knew the darkness of facing death itself.
The baby in the manger came into the world so that he might face all of this for us. In doing so, Jesus restores peace between God and those who come to him.
Human efforts to bring heaven to earth have consistently failed. Christmas is the wonderful news that Jesus came so that we might be lifted up to heaven. At his first appearing, Jesus won the promise of peace for us. At his second, he will establish a perfect peace to be enjoyed by all who follow him.
In a world of trouble and restlessness, Christians celebrate Christmas because in it is this wonderful promise of peace. Whatever else we might face, we can hold tight to Jesus's promise that "I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.