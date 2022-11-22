Where we can find hope in the lead up to Christmas

I hope the blood test comes back clear.
I hope the cost of living doesn't squeeze too hard.
I hope the war in Ukrainian doesn't escalate into WW3.
With only four weeks until Christmas, we are going to hear words like hope a lot. But what do they mean? Do they have any real connection to Christmas beyond being nice-sounding but vague concepts wielded by marketing gurus keen to extract your dollars during the silly season?
Traditionally, Christians have used the four weeks leading up to Christmas to dwell on the "advent" of Jesus. Advent is an old Latin word that simply means "appear."
Of course, Christmas is the celebration of Jesus's first appearing, but Christian hope is grounded in the truth that Jesus will appear a second time. We live between these two appearings. And so we live in hope. Hope that what Jesus has won during his first appearing, we will fully lay hold of when he returns.
Hope is a future-oriented concept. We hope for what we want but do not yet possess. So hope drives us to action. We work and sacrifice, hoping to earn enough money to own a home. We exercise and eat well in the hope that our health will hold up. Some of us pray that we might receive what we need or want.
However, hope can disappoint when misplaced.
The home we had hoped to be a place to grow old in can be washed away within a couple of hours of rising flood waters. One visit to the doctor can destroy the hope that my health will remain good.
A larger than-hoped-for bill can ruin our budget and, in some cases, leave people with the choice between whether to feed or warm themselves. Social media promises the hope of human connection yet leaves us feeling more isolated than ever.
Global political agreements have not delivered a hoped-for end to war or poverty. We could go on and on.
God's answer to a world of uncertain hopes is found in the baby we celebrate at Christmas.
When we read the gospels (eyewitness accounts of Jesus's earthly ministry), we see that wherever Jesus goes, he restores hope in the hopeless. The sick are made well, the outcast welcomed in, the hungry are fed, and the grieving are given joy.
Everywhere Jesus goes, the only people who fail to receive hope are those who refuse to hope in him. To everyone else, Jesus's offer of hope is life-changing. And all of this is a foretaste of the hope Jesus would ultimately earn at Easter by dying and rising to new life. He subjected himself to all we fear in his death yet overcame it in his resurrection.
Because of this, the hope that Christmas brings is not baseless, wishful thinking but is rooted in historical events.
It is not temporary but is rooted in the God who has overcome the destructive power of death itself. And it is grounded in the promise that the same Jesus who appeared once to win hope will one day return to fully and finally consummate that hope.
Evil will be finally destroyed, death and decay ground to a halt, and perfect justice established. As we will all sing many times in the weeks ahead:
No more let sins and sorrows grow
nor thorns infest the ground;
he comes to make his blessings flow
far as the curse is found.
May this Christmas be a time when you see clearly that hope is found in the rock-solid promise of all that baby in the manger has done and all he will do.
