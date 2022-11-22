Glen Innes Examiner
Base camp at Parkes' Pioneer Oval houses emergency volunteers while they respond to Central West floods

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated November 23 2022 - 10:37am, first published 10:01am
Jason Jarrett from Glen Innes is the base camp coordinator at Pioneer Oval which has been closed to the public and is acting as an accommodation site for emergency services personnel, with 10 fully self-sufficient, air-conditioned tents that can house 120 people. Picture by Christine Little

"Welcome to 'Camp Gracelands' - that's what we're calling it," said Jason Jarrett.

