Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Glen Innes Attract Connect Stay program sees Dr Hayder Al-Khazraji move to town

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:32pm, first published 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dr Hayder Al-Khazraji has big plans to reduce the mortality rate of people living in the town he and his family now call home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.