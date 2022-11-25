Students across New England could be set to benefit from a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) bushfire-focused education program.
It aims to improve student learning outcomes, increase understanding of bushfire management and build partnerships with local communities to increase knowledge of bushfire preparedness.
Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology said up to $400,000 is available through the NSW Government's Bushfire STEM in Schools Program, which will support the development of bushfire-specific initiatives for students from Kindergarten to Year 12.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has invested heavily in supporting R&D, because we know that STEM fields will deliver solutions to natural hazards, be it bushfires, floods or drought," Mr Henskens said.
"This program will not only educate our children about innovations that can help us to manage the threat of natural disasters, but hopefully inspire a new generation of scientists developing bushfire-management technologies that will grow the economy and create the jobs of the future."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the Program aligns with the NSW Curriculum.
"If recent floods and bushfires have taught us one thing, it is that we need to ensure our young people have the knowledge and skills to take action before, during and after a natural disaster," Ms Mitchell said.
"The program will encourage student entrepreneurship and promote STEM career and further study opportunities for students, including in the area of bushfire management."
The Program is an initiative of the Bushfire Response R&D Mission. Full details about the program including eligibility and how to apply are available online.
