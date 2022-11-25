Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Education

$400,000 to support the development of bushfire-specific initiatives in schools

By Newsroom
November 25 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students across New England could be set to benefit from a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) bushfire-focused education program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.