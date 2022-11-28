Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes history: Tribute remembers Anne Constable

By Eve Chappell
Updated November 30 2022 - 9:50am, first published November 29 2022 - 7:00am
Anne's work included baking, jewellery and certificates presented to soldiers

'Country Woman' August 1974 Vol.15 No 8 printed a tribute to dedicated Glen Innes Country Women's Association member, the late Anne Constable, a keen hands-on committee member of the Mountain Home - 'handyman' and often carer for the elderly residents.

