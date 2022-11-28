Anne's work included baking, jewellery and certificates presented to soldiers

'Country Woman' August 1974 Vol.15 No 8 printed a tribute to dedicated Glen Innes Country Women's Association member, the late Anne Constable, a keen hands-on committee member of the Mountain Home - 'handyman' and often carer for the elderly residents.
Mrs Constable was not only an intensely practical person she also delighted in artistic crafts.
Her dried arrangements were works of art as was her cake decorating, her lovely hand worked silver jewellery.
She brought up six children, so just where the time came for her 'helping hand' in all parts of the community, it is impossible to say.
But the saying 'if you want a job done give it to a busy person,' is quite true.
The Glen Innes Examiner, on Saturday July 6, 1946, reported the servicemen's certificates, presented at Anne's home to men who had returned home from World War II.
'On the evening of June 29, the home of Mr and Mrs C T Constable of Beaufort was the scene of much jollification when over 40 guests gathered at their invitation to welcome a number of the lads of the Services.
Games and competitions were a feature of the evening and about 11 o'clock the happy throng adjourned to the supper room, where a sumptuous repast was partaken of.
The tables were nicely decorated with bowls of wattle by Miss Nesbit and Mrs Finlayson.
The predominating feature of the table was a beautiful welcome home cake, made by Mrs Fidock, and decorated by Messrs. Smeaton.
The cake was cut by Merv Ross who was the last Serviceman to be discharged.
Mr Finlayson made an efficient chairman and amidst much hilarity and good fellowship the usual toasts were honored and responded to.
At the conclusion Mrs E Hutton presented each soldier with a certificate representing a rural scene, designed, and painted by the popular hostess, and signed by a member of each family present.
The guests included F Hutton, N O'Halloran, D Davis, Claude and Merv Ross, H R and C McPhee.
A thoughtful gesture of the part of the hostess was the forwarding of a piece of cake and a certificate to Harry Purvis who is still under medical supervision and was unable to be present.
Mr F O'Halloran also received a certificate on behalf of son Pat who is still in the Services. Apologies were received from Mr and Mrs R Thompson and Mr and Mrs T Fletcher.
