Glen Innes Examiner
Comment

Comment: Policing in Australia, time for fundamental change

By Michael McNamara
Updated November 30 2022 - 10:16am, first published November 29 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Policing in Australia, why it's time for fundamental change

Last week two NSW Police officers tripped and wrestled a 78 year-old man to the ground in the middle of Sydney causing severe injury. They did so in order to arrest him for failing to comply with a police direction to move on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.