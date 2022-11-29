Policing in Australia, why it's time for fundamental change

Last week two NSW Police officers tripped and wrestled a 78 year-old man to the ground in the middle of Sydney causing severe injury. They did so in order to arrest him for failing to comply with a police direction to move on.
This elderly man, Danny Lim, was a long-time peaceful protester in Sydney. Indeed, for many in the "Emerald City" he was part of the background noise that made the city what it is.
Police approached him that day because his signs were considered offensive, even though a magistrate had previously found them to not be offensive. They asked hm to move on. He declined, but they felt this overwhelming need to be in absolute control.
Ten years ago, at a protest against a Coal Seam Gas project at Glenugie in Northern NSW, I saw similar behaviour by police. They wrestled a 60 year-old woman to the ground, throwing her on to the bitumen road surface causing abrasive injuries, in an excessive and unwarranted display of force, because she did not move on quickly enough.
In the early 2000's, Police in Redfern were so unable to allow a young Aboriginal teenager to get away and catch up with him another time, that they chased him to his death, impaled on a metal fence. I saw the devastation that had on the community in which I lived and worked and on other communities.
Don't get me wrong here. I know, and have worked with and respect, currently serving police officers. I have friends whose children are police officers. I know people who are married to police officers.
The point I am making is that it is not about individual police officers but about the culture and underpinning philosophy of the police force.
The NSW Police, and hence all other Australian police forces, grew out of the colonial military forces imported to control law and order in the new colony.
The NSW Regiment was corrupt and brutal. Think Rum Rebellion.
They were established with an ethos of seeking absolute control. Any resistance was to be squashed ruthlessly. They were brutal strategies for brutal times.
Different ethnic and cultural groups were very much seen as the enemy that must be controlled and subjugated.
Regardless of changing demographics and social mores, however, one group in particular was targeted for absolute control and dominance by police and that was Aboriginal people.
From the start of European occupation of this continent and the establishment of various colonial police forces, one of their primary roles was the pursuit and subjugation of the original inhabitants of this land.
In a sense, when thinking about the organisational culture of police in Australia, it is in their blood.
I became particularly aware of this targeting of Aboriginal people by police in 1979 when I was privileged to read a report authored by Kevin Kitchener that outlined in very clear and unambiguous terms how police had targeted and criminalised Aboriginal people.
One strategy was known as "The Trifecta". It worked like this ... Police saw an Aboriginal person in the street and challenged them. The person responded by saying something like "What the F#ck do you want?" (Offensive language). The police then placed them under arrest. If they struggled to any degree whatsoever, they were charged with two further offenses (Resist Arrest and Assault Police).
The data showed that Aboriginal children were also targeted. They were stopped by police and challenged about their activities and intentions in a way that non-Aboriginal children never were.
This was in 1979. What has changed?
It is becoming increasingly clear to me that the model of policing in Australia is not sustainable, nor is it consistent with a democratic society.
Many of the problems and issues that arise in policing nowadays seem to come from the attitude within the police that they need to gain absolute control over a situation.
They are also caught in the middle when governments across Australia and beyond are introducing laws that criminalise legitimate protest that the police then seek to implement.
In the 1970s, NSW premier Neville Wran changed the name of the Police Force to Police Service. This was very significant with strong underlying messages. It was changed back in 2002. I will leave you to consider the reasons.
In 2009, when protesting the NSW state government decision to allow the World Rally Championship to run through National Parks in the Tweed Valley, I saw what the misuse of police looked like.
Black cars full of paramilitary looking types patrolling the roads and a line of police arrayed along the road to protect an unwanted event or development from the community. Took my mind back to high school history looking at the European middle-ages. Soldiers faced away from those they were protecting in the castle towards the enemy.
In the same way, the police standing along the road through the small village of Uki in the Tweed Valley on that September day in 2009 were facing toward the community at the side of the road as they protected the cars racing though the village. We were the enemy.
I am convinced that, if we want to see change, then we need to dismantle our current policing structures, philosophies and priorities and start over.
