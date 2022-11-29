The last weekend of October was filled with social ballroom dancing at the Glen Innes Charity Ball for 2022, which raised money for the Inverell women's shelter.
The proceeds have now been donated to the to the Pathfinders Women's and Children's Inverell Refuge, which supports women and families from around the region.
Ninety-six dancers came from Queensland and NSW to enjoy the music and dances at the Glen Innes Town Hall.
Dr Mahri Koch, the organiser of the dance weekend, thanked all the participants including the 23 couples from Queensland for contributing to the wonderful atmosphere and the final donation of $2440.
"My genuine thanks goes out to all fellow dancers and my colleagues who worked with me to set up for both nights," Dr Koch said.
She said the assistance managed to provide wonderful music and great suppers, and keep both nights flowing well, before the work continued on Sunday morning to pack up.
Dr Koch many people donated goods, clothing, accommodation, and assisted her to run event, which she said will support the wellbeing of the women and children who need the refuge.
