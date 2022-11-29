Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes ballroom dancing charity ball supports Pathfinders Women's and Children's Inverell Refuge

By Newsroom
November 30 2022
Charity ball organiser Mahri Koch hands over a cheque to Pathfinders director Rosemary Curtis. (Inset) The ball at Glen Innes Town Hall. Pictures supplied

The last weekend of October was filled with social ballroom dancing at the Glen Innes Charity Ball for 2022, which raised money for the Inverell women's shelter.

