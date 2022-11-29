Daniel McIntyre has been crowned Australian champion for the sixth time.
McIntye won the open shearing trophy at the National Shearing and Wool Handling Championships in Bendigo at the weekend.
He held off competitors from around the country for the title.
The competition is judged on time and quality with competitors shearing six merino wethers and six crossbred lambs.
McIntyre wasn't the fastest but it came down to the quality.
"I was probably 30 seconds behind the first bloke," he said.
"I was a little bit slower but my quality was a little bit better so I ended up winning."
The titles haven't been held in a number of years, thanks to Covid, and McIntyre said it was just good to be back in that environment.
"Having the two years off, everyone was really happy to be there and I guess we took it for granted," he said.
"It is a good social event as well, just catching up with everyone."
There was also a bit of a changing of the guard with previous competitors retiring from the sport in the two year hiatus.
McInytre has been shearing for 24 years and, like it would in many other sports, his approach to preparing for competition has changed.
There's less need for extra fitness training and more need for the other things which contribute to keeping him in shape.
"I used to do a lot of extra fitness work but now I am more keeping flexibility, getting massage and going to the chiropractor, keeping things in order," he said.
"I guess once you have been doing it for a long time, and I am pretty experienced with it now, I don't need that extra fitness to get better.
"The fitness game, when I first was trying to get to that top level, it helped me concentrate whereas now it is muscle memory. Now I know how to do that, I just have to try and look after myself.
"And keeping your diet good too, we are not going and eating Maccas everyday, or KFC.
"Trying to keep the tucker right and taking more supplements these days, the BCA, electrolytes, good multivitamins, fish oil, magnesium and all those things they recommend."
McIntyre's win ensures he will represent Australia against New Zealand for the Trans Tasman test and then on to the World Championships in 2023.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
