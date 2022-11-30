The Glen Innes Old Boys' Sportsman's dinner for 2023 was "by far" the biggest the group has ever held.
Around 180 people attended the dinner on Saturday night and then 120 backed it up for the golf event on Sunday.
Special guests included Darryl 'Big Marn' Brohman, North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten and former Australian cricketer Jeff Thomson.
Old Boys president Gav Petersen said there were plenty of laughs.
"Darryl was pretty funny, Todd was insightful with the year he had with with the Cowboys and his playing career," he said.
"Jeff Thomson some of the stories with the time he was playing cricket and probably how dangerous he was on the field more than anything.
"It was long because we had the three speakers and the reunion of the '62 side so there was a fair bit happening but we got through it.
"Todd enjoyed his whole weekend, he hung around for the golf as well."
It was all for a good cause.
Petersen said proceeds will be donated to the Stapleton family after Nathan suffered a life-changing accident in April which left him paralysed from the shoulders down. Stapleton grew up in Deepwater and married Kate McDonald from Tenterfield.
"We are really happy with outcome of the weekend," he said.
"We are still finalising everything but we raised in excess of $30,000. A big thank you to all our sponsors and anyone that donated auction items or prizes.
"We had a number of people come up and give us cash donations so I would like to thank everyone for their support."
Some of Nathan's family was in attendance and he sent through a message of thanks.
