What is the process for becoming a counsellor in Australia?

The demand is there for those who are ready to take the plunge to start their career as a counsellor, in this article we will go through the path to get you there. Picture by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

This is branded content.

Becoming a counsellor in Australia is not an easy process, but for those with empathy and a passion for helping others, it can be well worth it. There are many opportunities for those who want to help people through their personal and professional struggles.



What does counselling involve?

Counselling can involve a variety of different things, depending on the person's needs. It can involve working with people to help them understand their thoughts and feelings and to come up with a plan to deal with whatever might be troubling them.



Counsellors work with individuals, couples, families and groups, and can provide support for a range of issues, including depression, anxiety, addiction, relationship problems and bullying.

Working as a counsellor can be very rewarding, as you are able to help people work through their problems and improve their lives. It can be challenging too, but with the right education and experience, you will be equipped to take on any challenge.

The process to become a counsellor in Australia

In order to become a counsellor in Australia, there are certain steps you need to take. While some steps are not mandatory they will help you develop your craft so you can start practising with confidence. The steps include studying, personal development and accreditation.

Get qualified

Firstly, you will need to gain qualifications related to counselling, either through an undergraduate degree or a postgraduate course like the Masters of Counselling online programs which are quite popular.



Many universities, TAFEs and private colleges offer courses that provide a good foundation for your career as a counsellor. The skills you're taught will help you develop not only from a theoretical perspective but will help you in the real world too.

It is also important to gain practical experience - many employers require applicants to have at least two years of relevant experience before applying for positions. Keep in mind while it's not a necessity it's becoming increasingly common for employers to ask for this experience.

Professional development

Once you have gained the necessary qualifications and experience, you should look to complete professional development activities such as workshops and seminars related to counselling topics. If you join a professional body in order to keep up to date with the latest developments and best practices, it will certainly help. They provide constant updates to courses and seminars so what you learn is relevant to the industry.

Accreditation

These bodies provide not only professional development but comprehensive support for practising counsellors. This will also ensure that you are practising ethically and professionally, and provide clients with peace of mind when they seek your services.

How to get started in your career as a counsellor

Once you have completed all the necessary steps, it's time to start your career as a counsellor. It can be helpful to begin by volunteering or working for organisations related to counselling, such as youth centres or mental health clinics.



This will give you valuable experience and help you build a good reputation with potential employers. It is also a good idea to network and attend events in your field, as this will make it easier to find job opportunities.

Once you have gained some experience, you can then start applying for permanent jobs or look into setting up your own private practice.



You may also want to consider specialising in certain areas of counselling, such as grief and loss, stress management or addiction recovery. It depends on your preference and previous experience as many of these categories can vary, so make sure you know what field works for you.