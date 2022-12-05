One hundred and thirty years ago parents were very keen that their children be educated, but this could occur under appalling conditions as money was scarce and buildings were primitive.
Graham Wilson OAM writes in his series on the now closed schools of the former Severn Shire:
On 14 March 1890 Inspector Beavis made a detailed report on school accommodation at the Gulf.
While admitting that the accommodation was 'certainly bad', he noted that the attendance at the school was sufficient to give the school provisional status.
However, it was also reported that the residents were tin miners who appeared 'to be working a precarious field'... and their surroundings did not suggest permanency'.
Therefore, he suggested that the parents should erect a new premise and recommended that the school be discontinued until they provided better accommodation.
A local resident, Mr Miles suggested that the teacher should be itinerant and should visit each family to educate the children.
A letter was sent to Mr Miles on 27 March 1890 stating that the department would consider new premises, but the teacher would be authorised to teach at one centre only.
On 25 April Inspector Beavis again inspected the school. He reported that the building was in a wretched state and was constructed of bark measuring 12 feet by 9 feet by 6 feet which had no floor and was not weatherproof. [1 foot= .304 metre]
A piece of calico separated the building and in the recent rains it was flooded.
The furniture was rude and unsuitable.
He felt that teaching in this room was impossible and because there were only ten children of school age available, then the school should be permanently closed.
Not to be deterred Thomas B Mills and Bernard Murphy applied for a school tent on 2 May 1890.
District Inspector J D Bradley was not prepared to support this request.
As preparation for Half Time Schools at Staines and Stannum, George Fraser obtained furniture from Bolivia at a cost of £1, 15 shillings and 9 pence. The schools started 24 April 1899.
Initially Inspector Beavis approved of Mr [Henry] Sharp teaching at the two schools on each alternate week.
The initial request arose because the distance travelled between the two schools was 14 or 15 miles and 'the road to be traversed is very rough.
