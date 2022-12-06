Glen Innes Examiner
Pony Club NSW championships to be in Glen Innes

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
Updated December 6 2022 - 2:06pm, first published 12:16pm
Riders from around the region will represent Zone 13 at the state show riding championships in Glen Innes at the weekend. Pictures by Ellen Dunger and Melinda Campbell

Many events for young riders have been cancelled throughout 2022 but the Pony Club NSW show riding championships is all systems go.

