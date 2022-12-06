Many events for young riders have been cancelled throughout 2022 but the Pony Club NSW show riding championships is all systems go.
The state's best show horse competitors will be at Glen Innes Showground at the weekend for the state championships, including a large team from Zone 13, the hosts.
Zone 13 chief instructor Belinda Williamson said there's a "strong contingent" of locals who are fresh off their interclub season and already in show mode.
:They're well practiced from their recent interclubs and they will look stunning in their Zone 13 uniform," she said.
"For the first time on offer will be supreme show hack, supreme show hunter and then supreme show rider.
"We will do everything from hacks, hunters, riders, educated hack, pleasure hack, pony club mount, fours and pairs, bareback, all your traditional pony club show riding classes."
SEE ALSO:
Williamson said there's been strong support from the local community.
"We have had massive sponsorship, we have rugs, garlands," she said.
"Glen Innes grounds will look beautiful, JB has rolled the grounds, we have had the water on so the ground should look stunning.
"Amie Harrison from Champions Choice Browbands is doing all the garlands and big sashes."
"There is going to be some very, very happy riders."
Rain events have seen the cancellation of the state dressage championships, mounted games and sporting as well as equitation.
Williamson said it is good to see a state championship get off the ground.
"Zone 13 is looking forward to hosting it," she said.
"We are pretty proud we are getting away with it.
"The kids are all excited to have a championships.
"I really do hope our kids do really, really well.
"I am expecting a sea of blue."
There will be events over Saturday and Sunday at the showground.
Major trophies
Supreme Rider
Sponsor: Alt Family
Supreme Show Horse and Supreme Show hunter
Sponsor: Wyoming Romagnolas
Champion Show Pony, Champion Show Galloway and Champion Show Hack
Sponsor: Nutrien Harcourts Glen Innes
Champion Show Hunter Pony, Champion Show Hunter Galloway and Champion Show Hunter Hack
Sponsor: Excelpro Australia Pty Ltd
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.