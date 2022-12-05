Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Glen Innes View Club celebrates Christmas 2022

By Mary Hollingworth
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost 80 View Club members and friends celebrated an enjoyable 2022 with a festival Christmas party at the Glen Innes & District Services Club on Thursday last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.