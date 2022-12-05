Almost 80 View Club members and friends celebrated an enjoyable 2022 with a festival Christmas party at the Glen Innes & District Services Club on Thursday last week.
There were decorations galore, secret Santa gifts for all, happy conversations, laughter and bubbles, delicious lunch, while entertainment was provided by the fabulous Christine Davis and had every dancing in their seats.
Visitors from Inverell and Tamworth enjoyed the festive celebrations while the many successes of View Club, which is a leading women's organisation empowering women to have their voices heard on issues of importance in Australia, were especially celebrated.
View Club is the only organization in Australia focused on advocacy for the education of young disadvantaged Australians through the Smith Family and Learning for life students at many schools.
The local Glen Innes branch has been running for a number of decades with a special focus on friendship with an ever increasing membership.
Glen Innes View Club is a very special branch with the generous care and support of all members and every member is grateful for this.
New members are always welcome at the monthly meetings on the second Thursday of the month at the Glen Innes District Services Club.
