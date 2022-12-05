Glen Innes Examiner
Katy Haselwood's Wren Music celebrates year with community concert

By Newsroom
December 6 2022 - 7:00am
Payton, Mia, Katy, Allegra, Evie, Andy, Ivy and Curtis.

The many achievements and successes of a local singing academy were celebrated last week with a joyful concert enjoyed by proud family and friends.

