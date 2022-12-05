The many achievements and successes of a local singing academy were celebrated last week with a joyful concert enjoyed by proud family and friends.
Accomplished local musician Katy Haselwood runs a successful music academy, Wren Music, with a focus on teaching children to appreciate music through singing.
Katy is a much loved and generous mentor and 2022 her students have had much enjoyment and considerable success.
Katy and her remarkable students have performed at a number of community events including the Christmas in the Highlands Markets to thunderous applause.
Last week's concert was held at the community centre on Friday.
With Katy's enthusiasm and commitment 2023 looks set to be another great year for our community's future Marina Pryor's and David Hobson's.
