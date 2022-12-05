'Over the top' approach to protecting our way of life

Donna Marie "Violet" Coco has, in the past week, been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment. She has been denied bail while her appeal is considered.
She, along with others, blocked one lane of the Sydney Harbour Bridge for 25 minutes.
This undoubtedly caused some disruption to some Sydney residents.
Dominic Perottet's claim that her actions "threatened our way of life" seem a bit more than just a tad over the top.
The response of the state to this instance of protest does highlight the overall approach of those in government.
Over the last few years NSW, along with a number of other states and territories, has been in a race to the bottom to see who can introduce the most draconian anti-protest laws.
This is nothing new. Back in 2014 I commented on the introduction of, what seemed at the time, appalling laws in a number of states and territories to criminalise community protesters. Those laws were nothing on what has been introduced since.
And for those who pin all their hopes for change on a Labor win in March next year, don't hold your breath. Chris Minns, ALP Opposition Leader in NSW, was quick to join in the pile on with Dominic Perrottet.
Pursuing and punishing protesters is nothing new in Australia.
Whether it be unionists or environmentalists, the state is quick to seek punishment for those who interfere in the exploitation of resources or people.
Compare this with the treatment of Joshua Toole, brother of the Deputy Premier, Nationals leader Paul Toole, who has been charged with serious drug offences. He, unlike Violet Marie Coco, was recently granted bail.
Just consider for a moment which of these two individuals, if proven guilty of the offences as charged, presents a greater threat to society.
Is it a young woman who is trying desperately to draw the attention of the powers that be to the impending, imminent threat of climate change, and in the process holds up city traffic for 25 minutes?
Or, is it someone who has allegedly trafficked illegal drugs worth an estimated $2m.
So, which is putting "our way of life at risk", as Premier Perottet so colourfully put it?
Most informed commentators would agree that the impacts of climate change pose a far greater threat to our way of life than the protests by Violet Marie Coco holding up traffic for 25 minutes.
How ironic that she gets imprisoned for highlighting that threat.
Make no mistake, Perottet and his government are defending the interests of fossil fuel companies against the interests of the NSW community.
Putting Violet in prison will not stop the protests. It will only inspire another generation of even more determined protesters.
We need to find a better way to deal with protest in our community, one that acknowledges the right of community members to take a stand to defend our common interest against the might of corporate determination.
