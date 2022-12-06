Christmas celebrates possibility of lasting joy

Mary rejoiced over the God who would save her. The God who was mindful of her, an otherwise insignificant young girl with no power or prestige. The God who would bring down the proud but lift up the humble. The God who would fill the hungry and be merciful to his people, yet send away the rich and the powerful. The God who promises not simply to bring fleeting pleasure but to so restore a broken world that she would have no reason to anything but joy in what God has done for her.