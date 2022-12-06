Christmas celebrates possibility of lasting joy

"I didn't go to religion to make me happy. I always knew a bottle of Port would do that." - C.S. Lewis.
"My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God, my Saviour." - Mary. The Mother of Jesus.
Christmas is a time associated with "joy". We have probably all watched one of the dozens of Christmas movies in which a grumpy, sad sack experiences a "Christmas miracle" that totally changes their life and makes them joyful. But more than this, we celebrate this Christian holiday by singing, "Joy to the world, the Lord is come", and reading the biblical accounts of people rejoicing at the news of Jesus' birth.
In our world of strife and turmoil, it is little wonder that we long for something to distract us from the horror and give us cause to smile.
In Christmas, we can find the promise of deep and lasting joy.
The Joy that Christmas offers is more than mere happiness. Constantly we are told to do whatever makes us happy. Yet, happiness is an elusive thing. Fleeting pleasures give us moments of happiness yet fail to satisfy us in any deep or lasting way.
In truth, Aussies should be as happy as anyone in human history. We have never had more freedom and opportunity to chase what might make us happy. We're among the wealthiest people in history. We live longer and in better health than our forebears.
So why does this fail to bring lasting joy or happiness? Mental health issues continue to rise. People are increasingly pessimistic about the future. Despite our abundance, we lack contentment with what we have. Most shockingly, the biggest killer of our young people is Suicide.
Lewis was right. Indulging in a bottle of port might give a moment of happiness. However, he also knew that true joy was found, not in fleeting pleasures, but in an experience with the living God.
Perhaps no words better capture this joy than those uttered by Mary in Luke 1:46-55 upon hearing the news that the child she carried would be our Lord, Jesus. Have a read if you never have!
Mary rejoiced over the God who would save her. The God who was mindful of her, an otherwise insignificant young girl with no power or prestige. The God who would bring down the proud but lift up the humble. The God who would fill the hungry and be merciful to his people, yet send away the rich and the powerful. The God who promises not simply to bring fleeting pleasure but to so restore a broken world that she would have no reason to anything but joy in what God has done for her.
Of course, as we sing, this was a joy not simply for Mary but for the world. For all on earth who would "receive her king" and every heart that would "prepare him room."
Christmas celebrates that by sending Jesus into the world, God has held the possibility of lasting joy. It's no surprise to me that Christ remains someone that we celebrate. Yet what a tragedy it would be if, while seeking lasting joy in fleeting pleasures, we turned the lasting joy of Christmas into a fleeting celebration limited to a few moments each December.
Personally, I will be adopting the attitude of the ancient writer, Anselm of Canterbury, who so longed to stay focused on Jesus that he prayed, "God of truth, I ask that I may receive so that my "joy may be complete."
Until then, let my mind meditate on it, let my tongue speak of it, let my heart love it, let my mouth preach it. Let my soul hunger for it, let my flesh thirst for it, my whole being desire it, until I enter into the 'joy of the Lord,' who is God."
