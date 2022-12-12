The birth of Jesus was the gift of God, born of his love for the world he had made! The baby in the manger was God's own Son, sent to bring life. Yet the rest of Jesus' words in John 3 make clear that he does this not merely through his birth but through his death. And this is the great love on show at Christmas. That God's Son would join us in a world of pain, hardship, grief and suffering, even to the point of death, in order to bring peace, joy and hope for all eternity.

