Last Christmas, George Michael gave you his heart. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is you. The kids even caught mummy kissing Santa Claus!
It's safe to say that Christmas is a time at which we long for love. I'm not just talking about cheesy love songs that don't actually have anything to do with Christmas other than passing a mention of the word.
Christmas is a time when we particularly long for love in all its forms. We long to be together with family and friends.
There is often a tangible feeling that even the strangers on the street are just a little nicer toward each other than usual. And don't we feel all the more keenly the absence of those who we cannot be with?
People who have lost loved ones have often told me their grief is magnified at moments such as Christmas.
I'm sure one reason that love songs and romantic movies seem to abound at Christmas is that they connect with a deep longing that we each have to love and to be loved.
Today we come to the last, and in biblical thought, the greatest: love.
Christmas offers us a vision of God's love, offered to all of humanity and experienced by any who would grasp hold of it. Jesus's most famous utterance, found in John 3:16, explains how this is so.
"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."
The birth of Jesus was the gift of God, born of his love for the world he had made! The baby in the manger was God's own Son, sent to bring life. Yet the rest of Jesus' words in John 3 make clear that he does this not merely through his birth but through his death. And this is the great love on show at Christmas. That God's Son would join us in a world of pain, hardship, grief and suffering, even to the point of death, in order to bring peace, joy and hope for all eternity.
John Stott, in his book The Cross of Christ, captures the cross-shaped love of Jesus movingly when he writes:
"I have entered many Buddhist temples in different Asian countries and stood respectfully before the statue of the Buddha, his legs crossed, arms folded, eyes closed, the ghost of a smile playing round his mouth, a remote look on his face, detached from the agonies of the world.
"But each time after a while I have had to turn away. And in imagination I have turned instead to that lonely, twisted, tortured figure on the cross, nails through hands and feet, back lacerated, limbs wrenched, brow bleeding from thorn-pricks, mouth dry and intolerably thirsty, plunged in Godforsaken darkness.
"That is the God for me! He laid aside his immunity to pain. He entered our world of flesh and blood, tears and death. He suffered for us."
Our songs and movies too often present only a cheesy, overly sentimentalised vision of what love can be. Thankfully the vision of love we see at Christmas is not like that. It is the vision of a love willing to suffer great cost to bring us the life we need in a pretty dark world.
