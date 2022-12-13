Glen Innes Examiner
Our History

Glen Innes history: Fire destroyed seven shops during brigade's early days

By Eve Chappell
Updated December 13 2022 - 5:59pm, first published 4:30pm
The original fire brigade in Glen Innes, formed in 1888. Picture supplied

A fire on April 5, 1910, destroyed seven shops in the southern area of Grey Street.

