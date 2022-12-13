A fire on April 5, 1910, destroyed seven shops in the southern area of Grey Street.
The Phoenix Building rose from the ashes.
If not for the brave actions of the fire brigade, Chinese employees, and police the conflagration could have caused enormous destruction in that area of town.
The Glen Innes Fire Brigade had only been formed in 1888, despite dire warnings in the newspapers as far back as 1874 when they 'dilated gloomily on the utter disaster which must overtake the town sooner or later if some preventive measures were not adopted'.
By 1910 the Board of Fire Control was in charge and cut the staff numbers of partly paid volunteer firemen to 10.
The premises destroyed in 1910 were Victor Clingan's Hairdresser and Tobacconist, Alexander Nelson's Saddlery, T Creswell's Boot Repair Shop, A Ashburn's Fruit and Confectionery, Neil Mcleod's Boot and Shoe Emporium, W F Ehrlich and Co Stationers and Book Sellers and those of architect FJ Madigan.
The Examiner of April 6, 1910, reported:
The fire bell rang out its terror call and a large crowd of people soon gathered... The building being wooden rapidly consumed by fiery element and fears that Kwong Sing War's extensive premises would catch alight.
Fortunately, the high brick walls acted as a break - but the flames spread to the weatherboard back store.
The heroic efforts of the people luckily stemmed the raging element and prevented a most awful fire - disastrous as it was already then, if the Chinese store had caught what was to prevent Tattersalls Hotel, Rogers, McIntyres, Priests, Thomas', the Commercial Bank, Chaffey and Co and private dwellings.
Mr Albert Utz promptly saw the urgency of fighting the fire from the roof and with assistance secured at the critical juncture a large ladder from the mill.
Up to the roof climbed Messrs. Watts, Jack Martin and Arthur Byron and they were supplied with a constant stream of buckets of water by thirty to forty Chinese employees who worked with remarkable energy.
Underneath came the shot of water from the fire engine hose and the gentle breeze, changing to a direct westerly direction assisted the gallant efforts which were at last successful...
The Fire Brigade under H R Sully worked splendidly and with admirable coolness. Unfortunately, they were hampered by a poor supply of water.
