TRIBUTES are flowing for a case worker, killed while working in the New England in Thursday's horror highway crash.
ACM can reveal the woman, aged in her 40s, was an employee with the Department of Communities and Justice and was working on Thursday morning when she was tragically killed in the crash on the Gwydir Highway.
SafeWork NSW and New England police are trying to piece together how the crash unfolded at Matheson, west of Glen Innes.
On Friday, staff at the department were notified of the death of one of their own and are now receiving counselling as they come to grips with the loss.
"A baby in the rear of the vehicle was uninjured but was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital as a precaution.
"DCJ staff are receiving counselling and support at this difficult time.
"As this matter has been reported to SafeWork and is under NSW Police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further."
The woman died at the scene after the car collided with a cattle truck about 11.15am.
Emergency services said the scene was distressing for many involved, given the ages of the two occupants in the car, and after several cows on the back of the cattle truck were injured.
Forensic police and detectives have now finished examining the scene, near the intersection of Waterloo Road.
The road was closed for much of the day and into the night while investigators combed the wrecks of the car and the truck, and the roadway as part of their investigation.
The B-double truck driver, a 36-year-old man, was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.
He was taken to hospital for mandatory testing, as part of the police investigation.
"Crews arrived on scene and immediately set up fire protection and with a large amount of oil and diesel spill over the road, our Hazmat tanker was responded to assist with rendering safe the large spillage and contain any further leaks from the overturned semi," a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.
"The overturned truck was carrying cattle, however, a number of beasts were killed in the accident and a number had to be euthanised due to their injuries.
"Unfortunately, resulting from the accident there was a fatality and our thoughts and sympathy go out to family and friends who are affected."
