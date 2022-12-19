How we sent Christmas greetings in days gone by

This year won't see gifts of gold headed hat pins, or Five Pound tins of Inglis' Goldenia Tea ('always Acceptable, For it Always Gives Satisfaction') or Box Brownie cameras.
Most of us possess one slim pocketable communications/image recording tool, but advertisements in the Examiner 100 years ago in 1922 spelled out the complicated manner of sending Christmas greetings overseas.
Pacific Cable Board Sydney have pleasure in announcing special arrangements have been made for cablegrams of greetings for Christmas and New Year between Australia and the United Kingdom and between Australia and Canada.
READ MORE:
The minimum charge will be 7/6 for messages of 10 words to the United Kingdom and 5/10 for messages of 10 words to Canada and any additional words will be charged at the rate of 9d and 7d each respectively...
The text of the message must comprise some form of greeting or be of a purely personal or social nature and not to business.
The message will be accepted from December 13 to December 31 inclusive and should be handed in before December 20 for delivery at destination on Christmas morning and before December 28 th for delivery on New Year's Eve...
They may be lodged at any telegraphic office in Australia or at the office of the Pacific Cable Board.
Land of the Beardies Museum reminds us of how things have changed - it's a huge picture book of numerous displays of local history.
Handy parking, level entry at the rear, new displays, books for sale, free cup of tea.
So much to interest all ages - especially children: 'Find the Beardies' and 'What Am I ?' (ice block prize for finding those) and a water pump to experience an early chore.
Make an appointment to research local or family history research@gleninneshistory.com.au. Phone 6732 1035.
Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Open 9 to 4pm Public Holidays eg Monday December 26 and Tuesday 27, Friday 31 st and Sunday January 1. Usual hours: Open 10 to 12 and 1 to 4 weekdays and weekends 1 to 4.
Those hunting for a good Christmas gift especially for friends at a distance should not overlook The Land of the Beardies which is the story of the district at large.
Nothing more suitable could be chosen at this time Christmas is a time to look back and look forward.
Whilst 2022 was the Sesquicentenary of the signing of the Glen Innes municipality into being, there were no festivities because of Covid, and this coming year is going to be the time to celebrate, starting at the museum in March.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.