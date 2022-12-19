Glen Innes Examiner
How we sent Christmas greetings in days gone by

By Eve Chappell
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:54pm, first published 4:46pm
Christmas tennis party in 1943 (beck from left) Lex Ritchie, Shirley Reid, Brian Johnson (obscured), John Carver, Helen Ritchie, Bill Hughes, Doug Holmes (obscured), Gwenda Baker, Patricia (Paddy) Smith, Mary Carson, Dale Baker. (Front) Ron Brown, Barry Brown, Barry Reid, Ron Carson, Zoe Hughes, Alan Brown and Ann Ritchie.

This year won't see gifts of gold headed hat pins, or Five Pound tins of Inglis' Goldenia Tea ('always Acceptable, For it Always Gives Satisfaction') or Box Brownie cameras.

