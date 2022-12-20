What's the point of celebrating Christmas and peace on earth?

It is for this reason that we can approach him confident that he will be merciful. Confident that in his mercy, he offers forgiveness for our sins, strength in our weakness, peace in our times of turmoil and joy in our deepest sadnesses. Most importantly, in his mercy, Jesus promises that those who come to him will have a future in heaven with him. A future in which the ideals of Christmas, peace, love, joy and hope will be all that we will ever know.