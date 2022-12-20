What's the point of celebrating Christmas and peace on earth?

Christmas can feel a little otherworldly.
Don't get me wrong. I love this time of year! But there is something almost unreal feeling about it. Maybe it is the fact that the images that come to mind are of a northern hemisphere winter, so I can't imagine experiencing the white Christmas depicted in movies.
Or maybe it's because the lofty ideals of peace, love and joy seem a million miles from the reality that we inhabit. The reality in which we experience hatred, grief, mental health problems, relational upsets, war and death?
A few years ago, I was talking about Christmas with a friend. We chatted through all the usual Christian imagery associated with this time of year. Then he looked at me and said, "all this talk of the birth of Jesus, peace on earth and the like is nice. But how does that help the grieving widow, single parent or those who suffer? It's all a bit distant and removed, isn't it?"
On one level, I had to agree with him. The ideals of Christmas are so different from our experience of the world. Yet on another level, that is the whole point!
When Christians celebrate Christmas, we are not merely celebrating a birthday. We are celebrating that the God, who has existed from eternity past, has come into the world as one of us. That God has become truly human. And we celebrate that he hasn't just done this to give us a nice picture of a baby in a manger that we can go gaga over once a year. Nor to give humanity a big pat on the back for how wonderful we are.
No! We celebrate because Jesus came to restore a world deeply broken by sin. He came because the reality we experience is not the reality we were created to enjoy. He came to bring us into the otherworldly, heavenly reality that we associate with Christmas.
One of my favourite 'Christmas' passages in the Bible explains it this way. "We do not have a high priest who is unable to empathise with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are-yet he did not sin. Let us then approach God's throne of grace with confidence so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need."
Had Jesus remained aloof and distant, then it may be true that he could offer little help to the grieving, the lonely or the outcast, as my friend suggested. But Christmas offers us the God who has drawn near.
We have the hope that Jesus knows our struggles first-hand. He knows temptation. He knows grief, suffering, rejection and even death itself. In the Scriptures, we find Jesus experiencing all of these and more, just as we do. Yet he endured it without falling into sin, the very thing that has so hurt our world and that hurts us.
It is for this reason that we can approach him confident that he will be merciful. Confident that in his mercy, he offers forgiveness for our sins, strength in our weakness, peace in our times of turmoil and joy in our deepest sadnesses. Most importantly, in his mercy, Jesus promises that those who come to him will have a future in heaven with him. A future in which the ideals of Christmas, peace, love, joy and hope will be all that we will ever know.
Christmas feels otherworldly, and thank God that it is! Heaven has invaded earth. Jesus offers us something far better. Something that we long for because we were made for it. He offers heaven itself. May knowing this great hope make your Christmas a merry one this year.
