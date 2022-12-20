A general manager has been hired for Glen Innes Severn Council.
Bernard Smith will commence at Glen Innes Servern Council next month on Monday, January 16.
Mr Smith was CEO at Gympie Regional Council for almost a decade from 2011-2020 and before that was at the helm Port Macquarie Hastings Council from 2000 to 2008.
After leaving Gympie he was the Interim Executive Services Director at Mount Isa City Council.
"He is experienced in regional growth areas, growth planning and the associated strategic planning," Mayor Rob Banham said.
"He has extensive experience relating to change management including workplace reform."
When he arrives in Glen Innes he will take over from the Interim GM Dennis McIntyre who has been in the role since July.
Mr McIntyre, who was the council's manager for governance, risk and corporate planning, stepped into the role as interim acting general manager after the council terminated the contract of former general manager Craig Bennett.
Mr Bennett, who had been at the helm of the council since his appointment in October 2019, received a 38-week payout after his contract was terminated.
The council had unanimously voted to dismiss Mr Bennett from his position, effective immediately, with no further information provided to explain the decision.
Recruitment agency Leading Roles was then appointed to run the recruitment process to find the next general manager.
