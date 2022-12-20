Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Severn Council appoints Bernard Smith as general manager

By Newsroom
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
A general manager has been hired for Glen Innes Severn Council.

