Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Racing: Cody Morgan-trained Aytobe takes out 2023 Glen Innes Cup

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 11 2023 - 11:05am, first published January 10 2023 - 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt McGuren made it back-to-back Glen Innes Cup victories when he piloted the Cody Morgan-trained Aytobe to a length win over Amazingly, who he partnered to win last year's race. Picture Bradley Photographers.

Cody Morgan has indicated a Walcha Cup tilt could be on the cards for Aytobe following the gelding's win in Saturday's Glen Innes Services Club Glen Innes Cup (1400m).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.