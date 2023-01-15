AFL legend Robert DiPierdomenico will be the guest at a dinner ahead of next month's Glen Innes Show.
DiPierdomenico is a five-time premiership player at Hawthorn and won the 1986 Brownlow Medal.
He debuted for the Hawks in 1975 and was an integral part of the clubs dominance from 1975 through to 1991 where they played in 12 of 17 grand finals, winning seven premierships.
The 'Big Dipper' patrolled the wings with flair and a toughness that became part of VFL and AFL folklore.
He was one of the great characters of the 1980s and one of its fieriest customers. He played 240 games during his football career.
Following the Show Opening on Friday, February 10, the Glen Innes Show Society will be hosting a "Dinner with The Dipper".
This will be an intimate dinner for the AFL purists designed to provide an opportunity for the lucky guests to get up close and personal with one of the true AFL legends.
The dinner will be held in the Show Society Committee Room and tickets are available through the Show Office. Enquiries via email info@gleninnesshow.com
